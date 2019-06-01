Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SANDRA WAKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAKS--Sandra Evelyn. May 2, 1939 - May 22, 2019. Sandra Evelyn Waks passed peacefully following a four- month battle with cancer, three weeks after her 80th birthday celebration. Sandy was born in Brooklyn, graduated Madison and Pratt. She was a clothing designer in Manhattan before moving to Mill Valley, CA where she raised her only child David. Sandy was outspoken, independent, lived without fear. She inspired family and friends with her strength of character, drive, and creativity. She loved to entertain, was a gourmet cook, master gardener, wild mushroom hunter, lover of jazz, The New York Times crossword puzzle devotee, loyal friend. She traveled to all corners of the world, was a passionate activist for human rights, the disadvantaged, the environment. Her last years were spent in Santa Fe surrounded by desert landscape she loved. Survivors include son David Lyle, brother Stuart and wife Nancy, nephews and niece Jonathan, Robert, Ali and families. Donations in memory of Sandra Waks may be made to The Nature Conservancy.



