BATKIN--Sandy. We were so proud to know Sandy as a distant cousin and dear friend. His smile and lust for life, his generosity, integrity, loyalty and so much more made Sandy a very special person that forever will be missed. Meeting Sandy with Ros by accident at Parma in NYC or Montage in California was such a delight. Sandy was always available for a conversation about so many topics... Our deepest condolences to entire Batkin family and to Ros his so special dear partner in life for over 20 years. He will be missed with love, Fran, Nicole and Herb Wilson



