BATKIN--Sanford L., 96, of Scarsdale, NY, passed away peacefully at home on October, 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted partner of 21 years, Rosalind Devon, son-in-law Marc Younger, grandson David Younger, granddaughter-in-law Debbie Radzinsky, and great grandchildren Eric and Emma Younger. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Ruth Lowenbraun Batkin, and his cherished daughter Helen Batkin Younger. Sandy was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II and served two years in Saipan and Guam as an officer in charge of aircraft maintenance. He married Ruth Lowenbraun in 1944 and was with her until her passing in 1997. Sandy had a lifelong love for the State of Israel and was active in many charities, among them UJA, the Israel Museum, the Jewish Theological Seminary and the America-Israel Cultural Foundation. In addition, he actively supported the Kaufman Music Center and the FSH Society. He will always be remembered with love and affection by his family and friends. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10th at 12:30 at Beth-El Synagogue, 1324 North Ave at Northfield Rd., New Rochelle, NY 10804 followed by interment at Mount Eden Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the FSH Society www.fshsociety.org
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 8, 2019