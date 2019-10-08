BATKIN--Sanford L. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem mourn the passing of our longtime friend and donor, Executive Committee Member and Honorary Fellow, Sandy Batkin. Sandy helped fund the Israel Museum's Ruth Youth Wing renovation and sponsored the annual Free Pesach Day for children. We will miss him deeply and extend heartfelt condolences to Roz Devon and the family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 8, 2019