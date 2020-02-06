EDELMAN--Sanford. Morris, died peacefully on February 5, 2020. Born November 15, 1933 in Bronx, NY to Ben and Sylvia Edelman. He was the beloved husband, companion, and cheerleader for 62 years of Judith West Edelman, loving father of Mark (wife Monique) and Lynn (partner Wayne), cherished grandfather of Brad, Gaby (husband Teddy), Brooke (fiance Jason), and Zach. Eldest brother of Lester (wife Margaret) and Andrew (wife Lynne). Fond uncle of Melissa and Michael and their families, former father-in-law of Eric and Beryl. After graduating from Syracuse University in 1955 and serving in the U.S. Army, he had a long and successful career as both executive and entrepreneur in retail/wholesale industry. He will be forever missed by all for his big laugh, and love of family. Funeral 1:30pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale, NY



