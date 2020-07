Or Copy this URL to Share

FEINMAN--Sanford. August 13, 1927 to July 1, 2020. Born in the Bronx. Lived in Lido Beach and Boca Raton. Husband of Marian, Dad to Marjorie (Ad), Michael (Patti), Nancy (Irwin). Proud Paco to Ally, Andrew, Billy (Natalie), Alex, Noah, Jordyn and Jamie.





