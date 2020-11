Or Copy this URL to Share

KONSTADT--Sanford Maurice, age 91, a respected attorney with over 50 years of service. The son of Hannah and Max Konstadt of Queens, NY. Sanford is survived by his loving wife, Cyla. The father of three sons, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He died November 15, 2020. He was buried at New Montefiore Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.





