ROYCHOWDHURY--Sanjit, 76, a professional artist and a former gymnast from his high school days, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home in New Delhi, India, on February 4, 2020. Sanjit hailed from Calcutta, where he was the eldest child of his generation from the Roy Chowdhury House of Shibpur. He remained a lifelong fan of sports, enjoying tennis and cricket when spending summers with his family in New Jersey. His favorite entertainment was Cirque du Soleil, a show he might have preferred to be on as a performer in his youth. Sanjit is survived by his wife Karuna, daughter Barnali (Indranil), son Chanchal (Rupali), and grandchildren Emma, Sara, Aditya and Ananya.



