SARA LELAND
LELAND--Sara. The New York City Ballet family mourns the passing of Sara Leland, a longtime member of the Company who joined NYCB in 1960 at the invitation of George Balanchine. Mentored by both Balanchine and Jerome Robbins during 23 years as a dancer with NYCB, Sally, as she was known to friends and colleagues, created leading roles in such masterpieces as Balanchine's "Emeralds," "Symphony in Three Movements," "Union Jack," and "Vienna Waltzes;" and Robbins' "Dances at a Gathering" and "The Goldberg Variations." Upon her retirement from dancing in 1983, Sally continued to share her vast knowledge of NYCB's repertory with generations of artists as a ballet master. Passionate, funny, and always encouraging dancers to give it their all, Sally will be deeply missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her niece Mary Sue O'Donnell and many friends.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
