LELAND--Sara. Sally had an exceptional career as a dancer working with George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins at the New York City Ballet. Her second career was staging and rehearsing numerous works by both choreographers. Companies and dancers asked for her to stage and coach ballets and were rewarded by her insights to many works. Sally will always be remembered by those who had the privilege to work with her. The George Balanchine Trust





