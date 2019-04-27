LUHBY--Sara. The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev are deeply saddened by the passing of longtime benefactor and friend Sara Luhby of Riverdale, New York. A remarkable, brilliant, yet modest woman, Sara retained a love for Israel and Beer-Sheva throughout her life, becoming an ambassador and active member of our community well into her 90s. For her enthusiastic support for David Ben-Gurion's vision to develop the Negev and for her generosity of spirit, we shall always be grateful. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to Sarah's daughter, Tami Luhby, and her husband, Edward Purce. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Toni Young, President Doug Seserman, CEO Kevin Leopold, Executive Director



