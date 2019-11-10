NICOLL--Sara (Marks), died at age 90 in Chicago. Bronx born, lifelong Manhattanite, loved by many for her unparalleled joie de vivre. Artistic, immersed in theater, music, opera, and photography. Gracious host to creative people from all over the world. Worked at AMNH and later ran a manuscript typing and editing business. Avid writer of letters to The New York Times, with 20 published. Widow of the late Dr. Sherwood Jacobson, loving mother to Nicole and Dr. Eric Gotthelf. Survived by them and her sister Dr. Dolores Nicoll. Donations to Central Park Conser- vancy and Hunter College Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019