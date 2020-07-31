1/
SARA VAGLIANO
VAGLIANO--Sara E., passed away on May 16, 2020 in New York City. Born April 4, 1942 in Philadelphia and raised in Marietta, GA, Sara developed a lifelong passion for arts and literature. She was a Fulbright scholar and received her Ph.D. from the University of Virginia. Her varied career included teaching at Princeton, marketing the newly launched HBO and serving on the Boards of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England and Agnes Scott College, her alma mater. Donations to Planned Parenthood in her honor may be made at https://bit.ly/honoringsara


Published in New York Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
