SARAH ALEX

ALEX--Sarah, 100, of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Morris. She is survived by loving daughters Riesa Levine (Robert Ferguson) and Naomi Peselow as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She was a devoted teacher of multiply handicapped children for many years. Sarah was loved by all for her intelligence, kindness, humor and generosity. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name can be made to Joseph Biden, Amy McGrath, or MADD.





