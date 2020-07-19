ELLIS--Sarah Ames. Age 95, died peacefully in Ossining, NY, on March 9, 2020. Much loved for her compassion and empathy, admired for her intelligence and courage, and honored for her independence, she will long be remembered as a pioneering woman who cherished her family and friends, pursued career goals in the face of adversity and was intensely inquisitive about the world. Born in St. Paul, MN, in 1925, to Charles Lesley and Linda (Baker) Ames, she attended the Summit School. She started college but left to join the Women's Army Corps. After the war, she graduated from Barnard College. She married Francis M. Ellis in 1947 and started a masters program in social work at Columbia University, but she left to raise her children. She completed her degree in 1964 and worked at Bellevue Hospital as a psychiatric social worker. She later joined the craniofacial unit at NYU Medical Center. She obtained psychoanalytic training from the Institute for Contemporary in Psychology and in 1982 a doctorate in psychology at the New School for Social Research. She was a Clinical Instructor in Psychiatry at the NYU School of Medicine. She also conducted a psychotherapy practice in Greenwich Village. Her first marriage ended in divorce. In 1990, she married Adam Yarmolinsky and moved to Washington, DC, where she continued her psychotherapy practice and was an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavior Sciences at George Washington's School of Medicine. Adam Yarmolinsky died in 2000. Throughout her life, she traveled extensively, including baboon watching in Africa, archaeological digging in Israel and navigating the Hudson in a houseboat. She is survived by her children: Carolyn Terry Ellis, Francis L. Ellis, and Nathan A. Ellis; five grandchildren: Carolyn Wise, Burke Wise, Sarah M. Ellis, Brienne Ellis and Rosalind Ellis; three great-grandchildren, James and Benjamin McElhone and Harold Lake Wise III; and sister Mary Wolff. A memorial service is planned for August over Zoom.





