PETERS--Sarah. Sarah Whitaker Peters, died at home in Bronxville, NY, on November 8, 2019. She was 95. Born in the industrial town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1924, she grew up on the shore of Lake Michigan with her two sisters, Birdie and Bunny, and the much-prized freedom to wander that shore and town accompanied by a dog or mounted on a horse. She married Arthur King Peters when she was 19, and had four children, Arthur, Jr., Bruce, Margaret, and Michael. Marrying in wartime (1943), and having a first child a year later, did not stop her from getting her B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College. Her commitment to education and to supporting education was lifelong. She completed her M.A. from Columbia University in 1966. Living in France during the tumultuous year of 1968, where her husband was doing research for his Ph.D. in French literature, she discovered a fascination with French cuisine and after a year of rigorous and happy study, earned a Diplome from the Ecole des Trois Gourmandes. By 1987, she had received her Ph.D. from CUNY in art history, and in 1991 published her revised thesis, Becoming O'Keeffe: The Early Years, with Abbeville Press. Her criticism appeared in journals like "Art in America;" articles and essays were published in catalogues and anthologies. She lectured widely on O'Keeffe, including at The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, NM, and The Memorial Gallery, in Rochester, NY. She particularly enjoyed her years as an adjunct assistant professor of art history at C.W. Post. In 2001, she published Pattern of the Past: a Kenosha Memoir. A capacity for enduring friendship was one of her great gifts. She took nothing for granted, and was open to the spark of friendship even in her last years. She was an ardent, thoughtful letter writer; she loved being a New Yorker and strove to participate in its culture and contribute to it at the highest level. She also loved the mountains and walks by the river in Wyoming, where she and the family spent many summers. She loved opera and she loved slapstick; mountain climbing and fox hunting; horses and chocolate; novels (especially Tolstoy, Galsworthy, and Trollope) and energetic, well-researched travel. She laughed readily. She couldn't spell but was a distinguished wordsmith. She read widely, ravenously, and had a schooled memory. She knew what book to put in your hand. She had little enthusiasm for politics, feeling that it obscured and interfered with more precious aspects of how human beings should respond to each other. Her greatest inner resources were spent on engendering a spirit in her family that made each member know they were the focus of intense love and her special confidence in them. The love of her life was her husband. Marriage, she said, is the most creative relationship. Her mother and father, and parents-in-law were ever- present beacons to her. She was a person who kept faith. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren (Phil, Liz, Mark, Kate, Sarah, and Griffin), and five great- grandchildren. A memorial to celebrate her life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to the IIE (Institute of International Education) to a fund in the name of Arthur King Peters.



