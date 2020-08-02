COOPER GREEN--Saralou. In loving memory of Saralou "Sally" Cooper Green, beloved wife and mother, who died peacefully at home in Upper Grandview, NY on February 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 92. Born on August 1, 1926 and raised in Ohio, she came to New York in 1953 and for several years lived at The Rehearsal Club, a residence for young women aspiring to careers in the performing arts. She met her husband Bigelow in 1958 at the Sacandaga summer theater and they were married in 1959. She appeared on and off Broadway, network TV, the daytime soaps and often on Sesame Street during its early years, but is best remembered for her many TV commercials in the 60's, 70's and 80's. Sally loved her family, her home and garden, The New York Mets, The Ohio State Buckeyes, big band music and all critters big and small. She was an active member of her church, best remembered for her generous and joyful spirit. She was always kind and loving, funny, irreverent, constantly curious and is greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, her son Christopher and his fiancee Britta Morris, her daughter Sarah and her husband John Page, nephew John Henry Bolte, niece Cindy Bolte as well as several beloved grandnieces and nephews.





