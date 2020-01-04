1934 - 2020
Saul B. Kadin, age 85, beloved husband of Susan, nee Frank for 58 years. Loving father of Alan (Jackie) Kadin and Janet (Eric) Giesser.
Proud grandfather of Hannah and Trent Kadin; Ella and Hadley Geisser.
Caring brother of the late Murray (Barbara) Kadin and Sheldon Kadin.
Memorial service Monday, 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Jewish . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020