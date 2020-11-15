BRESCH--Saul Robert, 92, kind, steadfast, loving, and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away after a several-month illness Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Manhattan. He was born and raised in Scranton. He is survived by his adoring and adored wife of 55 years, Linda Bresch; son David Bresch and daughter Debora Bresch; and his beautiful grandchildren Sophie and Miruna. Saul was the best of men, modest, soft-spoken, charitable, strong, handsome, and loving towards his fellow man and animals, until the end. He made his career in intellectual property law but was also an avid student of history and politics, devoted Holmesian and mystery-lover, and world traveler, and projected an aura of calm to all around him. He was preceded in death by parents Maximillian and Marietta. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Amnesty International to honor Saul's work on behalf of asylum-seekers.





