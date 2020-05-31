BRUSILOW--Dr. Saul, a pediatrician and biochemical geneticist who developed groundbreaking therapies to treat the complications of rare and often fatal genetic defects, died on April 19, 2020. He was 92, lived in Bethesda, Maryland and taught at Johns Hopkins University for over 50 years where he retired as a Professor Emeritus. Dr. Brusilow was internationally recognized in the field of Pediatric Inherited Diseases of Metabolism, most notably for his research and successful therapies to treat a group of genetic and biochemical disorders of the urea cycle, a metabolic process that uses a set of enzymes to rid the body of excess nitrogen. If any of the enzymes fails to function properly because of a genetic mutation, nitrogen builds up in the form of ammonia that can damage the brain and cause death. The treatments developed by Dr. Brusilow, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1996, were among the first small-molecule drug therapies to effectively treat any disease produced by a genetic disorder. For his work in this area he received the Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Foundation International Scientific Research Award in 1995 which stated that Dr. Brusilow "is almost unique as a scientist to have discovered the defect, figured out how it functioned, developed the treatment, manufactured the drug in his laboratory because no drug company would, and standardized the treatment worldwide." Dr. Brusilow was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1927. After graduating from Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, he enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and was honorably discharged the following year. He graduated from Princeton University in 1950 and then received his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine in 1954, where he began his training in pediatrics. After completing both an internship and one year of his residency training at Grace-New Haven Community Hospital, he completed his residency and a fellowship in pediatrics at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore in 1959. His inspiration to attend medical school was his father, Dr. Samuel Brusilow, who immigrated to the United States as a teenager from Odessa, Russia in 1906, learned English and graduated from the Long Island College of Medicine in 1917. After serving in the Public Health Service and taking care of soldiers returning from World War I and of victims of the great influenza of 1918 ("they were dropping like flies," he once recounted), he was a general practitioner and a pediatrician in Brooklyn for almost 40 years. Dr. Brusilow recalled accompanying his father on house visits during the Great Depression where he accepted live chickens or whatever his patients could offer as payment. Dr. Brusilow was a talented athlete, running track in both high school and college, and became an avid sailor later in life. He is survived by his children, William (Cynthia) of Grosse Pointe, MI and Susan (Stephen) Solomon of Chevy Chase, MD; his grandchildren, Evan Solomon and Nicholas, Samuel, and Isabelle Brusilow. He was predeceased by his wife, Sallie (Evans) Brusilow and his son, Alexander Brusilow. Donations in Dr. Brusilow's memory may be made to Gilman School, Alexander Brusilow Fund, 5407 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210.





