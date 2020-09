Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SAUL's life story with friends and family

Share SAUL's life story with friends and family

LEVINSON--Saul. June 1, 1918 - September 2, 2010. 10 years gone, and we have moved on - 7 grand, 5 great, and more to come. Rest in Peace our Dearest. Your Loving Family





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store