SAUL NIRENBERG

NIRENBERG--Saul W. Saul Warren Nirenberg died Monday night, October 12, 2020 at his home in Great Barrington, MA. He was 95. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1946. He was an ardent golf player, and played both tennis and golf well into his 80s. He loved to travel. A true gentleman, it was impossible not to admire and love him. He was sharp of mind and wit (but not of tongue), kind, warm, generous, sweet and funny, a man who loved routines, whether it was eating French Toast every day for lunch, or never leaving the house without his watch and a cotton handkerchief. His death leaves a giant gaping hole in the lives of those who loved him: his wife of 37 years, Julie Lewit-Nirenberg; ex-wife Suzanne Nirenberg; son Thomas Nirenberg and his children Michael and Nadav; daughter Sally Sampson and her children Lauren and Benjamin; and Peter Nirenberg, and his wife, Annette, and their children Jack and Rita. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren Evelyn and Emerson Nirenberg, grandson Michael's children. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity he cared most about: ChopChop Family: www.chopchopfamily.org