SAUNDRA SHOHEN

SHOHEN--Saundra Anne. On September 22, 2020, the world lost a special soul. Saundra Anne Shohen, born in Washington, D.C., passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 86. She is survived by her wonderful sister Paula, her beloved children Susan, Brian and son-in-law Steve, her treasured grandkids Kianna, Evan, Marissa, Tara, Aaron and by loving addition, Dina and Michael. She was tenderly called GGma by her great-grandchildren Brayden, Olivia, Ashlyn, Lillianna, Adalyn, Ollie, Zeke, Oakley, Noah, Jeremiah, Cameron, Raelyn, Anabelle and Carter. Saundra's life was truly diverse. She was a model in her teens and spent the early years dedicated to raising her family. She and local Long Island moms established the Baby-Sitters Exchange Club. It began when four moms new to the community took turns watching each other's children. Saundra became the President of the organization and expanded the membership to over 200 families, sharing baby-sitting services in many areas surrounding Westbury, NY. Saundra rejoined the workforce in the healthcare industry and held a variety of interesting positions on Long Island and in Manhattan. She was Administrator of the Emergency Department at Roosevelt Hospital (later known as St Luke's Roosevelt Medical Center). Subsequently, she served as Vice-President of Program Development and Media Relations for PRISM International and led significant worldwide projects. Saundra established a volunteer-based service for rape victims, which became a national model. She served on the Mayor's New York City Advisory Task Force on Rape, was a judge of Emmy Awards for programs addressing teenage suicide, drug abuse, and alcoholism. In addition, she designed healthcare seminars and created articles on AIDS/HIV. She was a prolific reader, writer and movie connoisseur. She was proud to co-author Emergency! Saundra wrote radio scripts for the Voice of America focused on health care issues and edited many books for other authors. She co-authored additional books, podcasts and was an editor for several organizations, including the Anne Frank House USA. Saundra adored language and studying text word-by-word. She was famous among family and friends for sharing beautifully affectionate and funny, personal limericks, which she created for all the people she loved. As a devoted and trusted longtime member of Al-Anon, Saundra was a beloved sponsor, sponsee and fellow. Her commitment to Al-Anon and its message of bringing comfort to all who suffer was one of her life's passions. She always welcomed a newcomer and carried the message of gratitude, serenity, service, and the grace of "living life on life's terms." Saundra made a special personal connection with everyone she met through her kindness, generosity, and love. When you were with Saundra, you knew the beauty she saw in you, and felt you were her favorite - because when you were together, you were! Her legacy is the gratitude and inspiration of the loving presence and the spirit she shared. How blessed were we who knew and were loved by her and learned to love and serve as purely as she did. She was a remarkable role model. We will carry her in our hearts forever. Blessings on her beautiful head! Her life was complete and a true work of art. Family and friends will be holding a memorial service in the future. Donations can be made in memory of Saundra Anne Shohen to Al-Anon al-anon.org/contributions/
or Anne Frank House donorbox.org/annefrank