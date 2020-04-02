AMRHEIN--Scott. Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) and the Continuing Care Leadership Coalition (CCLC) are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved colleague and friend Scott Amrhein. As CCLC's longtime President, Scott was a cherished member of the GNYHA family and a highly respected leader of the long-term care community. Far more important, he was kind, thoughtful, and caring, and a loving husband and father. No one cared more passionately for those in need of long-term care services. His memory is already a blessing. We send our deepest condolences to Scott's wife Karen, his children Lauren and Justin, and his many friends and colleagues. We will miss him dearly. Kenneth E. Raske, President, GNYHA; Emma DeVito, President and CEO, VillageCare
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2020