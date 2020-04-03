AMRHEIN--Scott C. The Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, together with its Board of Trustees, residents and staff, mourn the passing of our friend and colleague, Scott C. Amrhein. Scott was the President of the Continuing Care Leadership Coalition, part of the Greater New York Hospital Association family, was a remarkable leader and advocate for long- term care non-profit organizations. Scott's tremendous breadth of knowledge, understanding of public policy and advocacy efforts on behalf of his continuing care members and staff, will be greatly missed. Peter Seideman, Chairman, Board of Trustees Lenny Tanzer, Past Chairman, Board of Trustees Michael N. Rosenblut, President & CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020