BOLEY--Scott J. M.D., age 92, died peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Sandra "Sunny" Nathan Boley, and by his brother Benjamin (Sue). Scott grew up in Brooklyn, NY attended Poly Prep Country Day School and then Wesleyan University to graduate in 1946 at age 18. He then went to Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA, graduating in 1949. He served in the medical corps of the United States Air Force with the rank of Captain from 1950 to 1953. He returned to Brooklyn and completed his surgical residency at the Queens Hospital Center and the Jewish Hospital of Brooklyn in 1956. He joined the surgery department at Montefiore Hospital and began teaching at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1967 as the Division Chief of Pediatric Surgery. He was a Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center for more than 50 years. His contributions to medical knowledge are considerable. He authored more than 160 original articles in medical journals, 66 chapters in surgical/medical texts and has received many professional honors, including recognition as the developer of the Boley endorectal pull-through with primary anastomosis procedure for Hirschsprung's disease, a technique that continues to be used throughout the world today. While devoted to his profession, he pursued other interests with his usual zeal and passion. He was an avid fisherman and for many years he and Sunny traveled to fishing spots around the globe. He took up wood turning in his early sixties and crafted hundreds of bowls of surpassing beauty and quality. A celebration of Scott's life will be held at a later date at Montefiore Hospital.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 10, 2020