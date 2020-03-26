GILLAM--Scott, died at home of complications of Parkinson's Disease on Monday, March 23. He was 79 years old. Born in New York City, he received a B.A. from Haverford College in 1963 and a M.A. from University of Pennsylvania. He served in the Peace Corps in Kenya, 1966-1968. He was a writer and editor. Scott was a "charter" member of the New Amsterdam Singers. He is survived by his wife, Molly Hazen, two sons, Timothy and Jonathan, and sister, Gail Gerhart. Remembrances can be made to the New Amsterdam Singers. Memorial planned for the fall.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2020