Or Copy this URL to Share

HAGENDORF--Scott. 1958 -2006 Scottie, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" Baby Brother, Uncle, and Best Friend to Barry, Sheryl, Kathy and Sonny and your nieces and nephews. Your candles blew out too quickly but your light stays as bright as ever. We miss you every single day and in our hearts you will be "FOREVER YOUNG". "Sister" and Sonny





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store