I was a patient of Dr. Mykel's. I didn't know him for very long, but I met him during one of the darkest chapters in my own life. He offered the insight and wisdom I needed at that time and without a doubt saved me from myself. His words and advice continue to inspire and encourage me and I'm grateful to have known him at all, short as our acquaintance may have been.

I truly hope that his family can take solace and comfort in the knowledge that my case was one of a countless many. He was a gentle sage with a sense of humor and he will be truly missed.

I.L.

