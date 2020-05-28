SCOTT MYKEL
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SCOTT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MYKEL--Scott. Dr. Scott Judson Mykel, PhD, born January 18, 1941, in Rome, New York passed away unexpectedly at home on April 4, 2020. He was a graduate of Duke University, NYU, and Institute for Psychoanalytic Training and Research. He was former Director of Community Mental Health at Long Island Jewish Hospital and Director at Bronx County Family Court, as well as a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology and Forensic Examiner. He maintained a private practice in Manhattan & Queens, always devoting his entire self to his patients. "Doc" was an avid hunter, fisherman and music lover. He is survived by three children, two grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces and a sister. A virtual memorial will be held on Saturday, May 30th. Email the Mykel Family at: scottmykelmemorial@icloud .com and visit: https://theeternalportal.com/ tributes/dr-scott-j-mykel-phd for more information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 26, 2020
I was a patient of Dr. Mykel's. I didn't know him for very long, but I met him during one of the darkest chapters in my own life. He offered the insight and wisdom I needed at that time and without a doubt saved me from myself. His words and advice continue to inspire and encourage me and I'm grateful to have known him at all, short as our acquaintance may have been.
I truly hope that his family can take solace and comfort in the knowledge that my case was one of a countless many. He was a gentle sage with a sense of humor and he will be truly missed.
I.L.
Acquaintance
May 24, 2020
Scott was a good friend when we were young. He used to love to come to my folks' farm. I remember his family very well.
He came to my wedding.
The last few years we exchanged Christmas cards. He even sent me birthday cards.
I was pleased that he still enjoyed his work.
He was a very pleasant person and I will miss him.
Ron Warcup
Classmate
May 23, 2020
Scotts mother was my 5 th grade teacher, and his sister Suzy was a few years behind me. Scott and I were members of the class of 58 at HPCS, and he sat next to me in band for 4 years. Scott was always pleasant, prepared, and well organized, a good student.
His achievements and education are very impressive. Sorry to learn of his passing.
Sally Sanderson Thomson
Classmate
May 23, 2020
He was a classmate of mine at Holland Patent Central School
Roxanna J., Evans
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved