I was a patient of Dr. Mykel's. I didn't know him for very long, but I met him during one of the darkest chapters in my own life. He offered the insight and wisdom I needed at that time and without a doubt saved me from myself. His words and advice continue to inspire and encourage me and I'm grateful to have known him at all, short as our acquaintance may have been.
I truly hope that his family can take solace and comfort in the knowledge that my case was one of a countless many. He was a gentle sage with a sense of humor and he will be truly missed.
MYKEL--Scott. Dr. Scott Judson Mykel, PhD, born January 18, 1941, in Rome, New York passed away unexpectedly at home on April 4, 2020. He was a graduate of Duke University, NYU, and Institute for Psychoanalytic Training and Research. He was former Director of Community Mental Health at Long Island Jewish Hospital and Director at Bronx County Family Court, as well as a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology and Forensic Examiner. He maintained a private practice in Manhattan & Queens, always devoting his entire self to his patients. "Doc" was an avid hunter, fisherman and music lover. He is survived by three children, two grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces and a sister. A virtual memorial will be held on Saturday, May 30th. Email the Mykel Family at: scottmykelmemorial@icloud .com and visit: https://theeternalportal.com/ tributes/dr-scott-j-mykel-phd for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 28, 2020.