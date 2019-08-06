SEBASTIAN BOCCABELLA

Service Information
Farenga Brothers Funeral Home
920 ALLERTON AVENUE
Bronx, NY
10469
Reposing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel
515 East Fordham Road
Bronx, NY
Reposing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel
515 East Fordham Road
Bronx, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel
Obituary
BOCCABELLA--S.J., Bro. Sebastian A., on August 4, 2019, survived by brothers Louis and Anthony, cousins Francis, Anthony Stopanio, and Anthony Ciro, many other relatives, and his brother Jesuits. Reposing at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, 515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue), Bronx, NY on Tuesday, August 6 from 3:00-5:00 and 7:00-8:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:30am at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, NY NY 10028. For information, contact Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, (718) 654-0500.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 6, 2019
