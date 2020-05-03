SEENA DONNESON GERSHWIN
1924 - 2020
DONNESON GERSHWIN-- Seena, died on April 16, 2020 in Queens, NY. Seena was born in New York City in May 1924 and received her art education at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. She was the recipient of two resident fellowships at the Edward MacDowell Colony and a grant from the Creative Artists Public Service from the New York State Council on the Arts. Seena was a visiting artist at Clay Works, in New York and the Tamarind Lithography Workshop in California, both supported by the Ford Foundation. Her work is included in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, Citibank, the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art, Phillip Morris International, the USIA Art in Embassies Program, and Princeton University. Seena will be remembered for her beauty, elegance and sparkle. Seena is survived by her daughter Erika Donneson of Saco, ME, her daughter Lisa Donneson (Henry Weisburg), and her grandchildren Madeline and Marina Weisburg, of Brooklyn. A celebration of Seena's life will be held at a later date.


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
