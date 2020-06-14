SELIG ALPERN

ALPERN--Selig "Zeke", loved life, all 97 years of it. He loved his family most of all. He loved the Mets and kept a box score of every game since 1969, in black and white composition notebooks. He loved sports. He played first base at CCNY and told everyone he met of his two-week tryout with the Yankees in St. Petersburg. When they declared him "all field no bat," he forever after, rooted for any team that played against them. He loved the 92nd Street Y where for 25 years he played bridge, was in the drama club and the memoir class, at which he emphatically declared to his classmates, "No critiques, just listen." He loved to write letters, mostly complaints, like the one to Kellogg protesting the number of raisins in his cereal. He got three free boxes. He was proud of his military service as a WWII pilot in the South Pacific. He wrote to President Obama highlighting his service and the loss of his younger brother, Eddie, a fighter pilot, shot down in the Korean War. He asked how he could "apply" to sleep overnight in the Lincoln Bedroom. Surprisingly, the President replied, thanking him for the family's sacrifice and his "bold" request and invited him as his personal guest, for a private visit to the White House. It was a memorable day, even without the sleepover. He loved food and declared every meal he ate as "the best meal I ever had." He was an unflagging optimist. When asked how his day was he would reply "Another million-dollar day." Zeke was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia after 25 loving years, and by his sister, Elaine and brother, Eddie. He is survived by his wife, Stella, the light of his life, whom he adored beyond measure and with whom he shared 50 wonderful years. Zeke is also survived by his daughters, Diane and Gail and son-in-law, Peter, his grandchildren, Sarah, David and Lawrence and their spouses, Victor, Megan and Krista and his great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Juliet, Szeren, Beatrix, Isabel and Sophia. He greeted us every day with a loud "Hiya Babe" and we now say to him, "Good night Babe, you're tops in taps with us." The Family of Zeke Alpern





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store