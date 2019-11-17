Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EISENBERG--Selig, M.D. March 7th, 1932 - October 26th, 2019. Zeke, a nickname he picked up at camp, was a cheerful optimist, who touched everyone with his kindness and humor. He was a true Bronx boy. After graduating from Monroe High School and winning the Math Medal he wound up at the University of Louisville, having followed a relative who owned a typewriter. (How times have changed). While there, he majored in Physics before switching to pre-med in his last year. He took from Louisville a love of grits, loyalty to their basketball team, and the correct pronunciation of "LOO-uh-vull." In order to give support to his recently widowed mother, he chose to attend Downstate Medical School, slogging daily from the Bronx by subway to Brooklyn. From Downstate, he learned how to be a competent, well-rounded physician and diagnostician, before choosing Dermatology as a specialty. He said he could probably draw bloods better than most technicians because of the practice. The service came next: he joined the Navy in spite of a lifelong problem with seasickness and served on a Destroyer in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. Who else would have found wonder in the food cooked by the Southern corpsmen? He retired from the Reserves as a Lt. Commander. He chose to practice in Manhattan, close to NYU Skin & Cancer, and in the Bronx as his main office, where he felt he could see more pathology and help more people. His words were "I'm so happy when I can cure someone." He loved the variety of patients he saw, from babies to 99-year old women, people of all nationalities and economic status. A soldier, a cop, a fashion model, nuns and priests from nearby Fordham. He could speak to anyone because of his wide and varied interests, which included sports, classical music, film, horticulture, cartography, astronomy, and illustration art. He was fluent in Spanish and Yiddish. He loved blowing up one of his rubber gloves to entertain toddlers. He lent an ear to those with emotional problems and frequently gave money to those in need without expectation of return. He was like a GP to many who called him with their medical problems. They relied on him for everything. And when they called, he always returned calls quickly and graciously no matter where or when, either on New Year's Eve or a conference in Hawaii. Whereas some might be annoyed, he was happy and fulfilled. It's why his patients loved him. He did what he loved to do best to the age of 87, until sickness took him. He leaves behind his wife Joann, his devoted and loving son Noel, and a brother Stanley. He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Valerie Nicole.



