BENARDETE--Selim, born February 5, 1928 in Istanbul Turkey, very peacefully ended his beautiful journey on April 24, 2020 at his home in Manhattan, NY. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Luna; his children, Steven (wife Judith) and Nancy (husband Jacky); and his grandchildren, Alina, Mario, and Emma. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather; the founder of Benartex; and an active and generous philanthropist. His most passionate philanthropic achievement is the Luna and Selim Benardete Bridge to College Fund, which he founded with his wife through the Israel Scholarship Education Foundation. The fund empowers underprivileged teens across Israel to pursue a college education. Donations may be made in his memory to the Bridge the College Fund.



