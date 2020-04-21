ABRAMOWITZ--Selma, age 81, died peacefully April 17, 2020 at home in Manhattan. She grew up in Brooklyn and the Catskills at her family's classic Borscht Belt hotel. Selma earned a BA at Boston University in Fine Arts. In 1963, she met and married her soulmate Jerry Abramowitz. Selma was an active member of her local Brooklyn community, serving as President of the Cobble Hill Association and later as President of Community Board 6. In the late 70's she envisioned landscaping the top of the BQE, a plan New York City has finally begun to implement. Her eye for design, her cooking, her sharp wit and unflinching honesty will be missed. Selma is survived by her children, Jane and Max Abramowitz and her siblings, Arnold, Marsha, and Amy Horowitz. Donations can be made in Selma's name to NYU Langone Infectious Disease Department or The New York Public Library.



