Or Copy this URL to Share

COHEN--Selma. January 22, 1926, died May 11, 2020. Lifelong NYC area resident, moved to Sarasota, FL 2016. Much-loved MSW Social Worker who served families at Addabbo Health Center, Far Rockaway for 27 years. Retired 1995 to Brooklyn Heights. Loved music, travel, movies, pets. Survived by daughter Diane Morgan (FL), predeceased by husband Franklin C. Cohen and daughter Judith L. Hamoy. Your guidance, generosity of spirit and good humor will be missed. Don - animal shelter, LGBTQ Organization or Planned Parenthood.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store