SELMA FORMAN

FORMAN--Selma Jana. Born December 1, 1924, died July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nat Forman of Long Beach, NY; proud mother of Dr. Janis Forman (Dr. Don Brabston) and Dr. Michele Forman (Dr. Heinz Berendes, deceased); adoring grandmother of Benjamin Brabston (Alyse Kowalick) and Dr. David Berendes (Dr. Heather Reese); and loving aunt of Linda G. and Steven Levy. An avid athlete her whole life, she played center forward in field hockey for Brooklyn College, and excelled as a long- distance ocean swimmer and as a competitive tennis player. After she took up golf later in life, she scored a "hole-in- one" twice at age 80, the same year she celebrated her bat mitzvah. A top fashion model in Manhattan, Jana began her career as a teenager at the 1939 New York World's Fair. In the late 1950s she modeled through Eva Burnay's Agency in Manhattan and in the 1970s she worked with Coty award fashion designers Pauline Trigere and Sylvia DeGay. Jana continued her fashion career until age 70. Way ahead of her time, she and her husband, Nat, shared responsibility for raising their daughters and believed that women should be able to seek success in education and career, develop their interests in the arts and sports, and enjoy family life. Known for her beauty, athletic ability, quick mind, and talent in fashion design and painting, she enjoyed making connections with people of all ages and will be deeply missed. Donations in her memory to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses at https://www.nursingworld
org/foundation/programs/ coronavirus-response-fund/