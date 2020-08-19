SELMA FRANK

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SELMA's life story with friends and family

Share SELMA's life story with friends and family

FRANK--Selma, April 6, 2020, 12 Nisan 5780. Age 94. Beloved wife of Seymour, Adored mother of Philip, Robert, and Peninnah Klein, Loving grandmother of Elyssa, Lauren, Anne, and Naomi Klein. Formerly, Hadassah, Rockaway Park Chapter President, Zipporah Group President; Honorary President, Ladies Auxiliary, Congregation Ohab Zedek Belle Harbor, NY. Dedicated to Youth Aliyah, children at risk, UJA. Devoted to her family, her community, and the Jewish people. Eshet Chayil





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store