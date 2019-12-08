HOROWITZ--Selma Gruder. The American Society for Yad Vashem and Yad Vashem mourn the passing of our dear friend, Board Member, Benefactor and ASYV founder, Selma Gruder Horowitz, A Holocaust survivor, Selma was an incredibly generous philanthropist who dedicated her life to Jewish causes worldwide and to Holocaust remembrance. May her siblings Pearl Field and Herbert Gruder, and her entire family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Leonard Wilf, Chair Stanley H. Stone, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019