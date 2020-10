RASKIN--Selma, age 89 of Roslyn Estates, NY, passed away peacefully on October 18 after a long illness. She is survived by Edward, her husband of 67 years; her sons Kenneth, Brian and Mark; her daughters-in-law Ruth, Elisa and Stacey; six grandchildren, Jocelyn, Geoffrey, Steven, Allison, Dean and Chloe; and two great-granddaughters, Bella and Vienna. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of choice