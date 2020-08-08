1/
SELMA SCHACHTER
SCHACHTER-- Selma Jeanette, 88, of Delray Beach, FL died August 7, 2020. Selma was preceded by her father and mother Harry and Fanny Malakoff, and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Samuel and Molly, Irving and Sylvia, and Edward and Sheila Malakoff. She was the mother of Mindy Harris (Rob), Scott (Sheila Berman) and her beloved grandson Noah. Mrs. Schachter will be laid to rest at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, NJ on August 9, at 12pm. Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 201-489-3800, is in charge of services. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation: http://www.parkinson.org/ ways-to-give


Published in New York Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Interment
12:00 PM
Cedar Park Cemetery
