SEIDEL--Selvyn. November 6, 1942 - September 14, 2020, from a catastrophic fall. Beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, lawyer and friend. Cherished for his optimism, kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, generosity and wisdom. Survived by Deborah, his wife of 50 years, daughter Emily Carroll, son-in-law Robert Carroll and grandchildren Claire and Charlie. Funeral private. Celebration of his life at a later date. Contributions in his memory to American Friends of Oxford University or UC Berkeley School of Law. Brezniak Funeral Directors, www.brezniakfd.com