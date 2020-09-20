1/1
SEIDEL--Selvyn. November 6, 1942 - September 14, 2020, from a catastrophic fall. Beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, lawyer and friend. Cherished for his optimism, kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, generosity and wisdom. Survived by Deborah, his wife of 50 years, daughter Emily Carroll, son-in-law Robert Carroll and grandchildren Claire and Charlie. Funeral private. Celebration of his life at a later date. Contributions in his memory to American Friends of Oxford University or UC Berkeley School of Law. Brezniak Funeral Directors, www.brezniakfd.com


Published in New York Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
