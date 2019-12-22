SELWYN COHEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SELWYN COHEN.
Service Information
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT
06824
(203)-255-8993
Obituary
Send Flowers

COHEN--Dr. Selwyn A., formerly of Trumbull, CT on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marcia (Dolgin) Cohen. Loving father of Alyssa Cohen and Dani Alkalay, Brett Cohen and Dr. Karin Andersson, Dr. Jason and Amy Cohen and Jessica and Heiko Todt and the late Shana Cohen. Adored grandfather of Annika, Caleb, Elsa, Sara, Naomi, Isaac, Mikayla, Madison and Cora. Dear brother of the late Harold Cohen. Services at the Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Rd., Fairfield on Monday, December 23 at 11:00am. Burial in the Old Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, Fairfield. Shiva will be in the Boston, MA area. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , www.alz.org or , www.arthritis.org
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.