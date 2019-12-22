COHEN--Dr. Selwyn A., formerly of Trumbull, CT on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marcia (Dolgin) Cohen. Loving father of Alyssa Cohen and Dani Alkalay, Brett Cohen and Dr. Karin Andersson, Dr. Jason and Amy Cohen and Jessica and Heiko Todt and the late Shana Cohen. Adored grandfather of Annika, Caleb, Elsa, Sara, Naomi, Isaac, Mikayla, Madison and Cora. Dear brother of the late Harold Cohen. Services at the Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Rd., Fairfield on Monday, December 23 at 11:00am. Burial in the Old Rodeph Sholom Cemetery, Fairfield. Shiva will be in the Boston, MA area. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , www.alz.org or , www.arthritis.org
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019