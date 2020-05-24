SELWYN LEDERMAN
LEDERMAN--Selwyn, Ph.D passed away on May 22, 2020 at age 89. Dr. Lederman was a psychologist in clinical practice in New York City for 60 years. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Poster Lederman. Dr. Lederman leaves two daughters from his former marriage to Doris Lederman: Deborah Lederman and Rachel Lederman-Melendez and her husband Xavier Melendez. He was the grandfather of Madeline Lederman and Sadie Melendez, and the brother of Gail Siegal and Martin Lederman, MD.


Published in New York Times on May 24, 2020.
