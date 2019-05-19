VERBER--Selwyn Leonard. November 19, 1924 - February 9, 2019. Raised with sister Naomi by parents Rose and Harry in the Bronx. Graduated Bronx High School of Science, NYU and Columbia University. Teacher of Industrial Arts for 30 years at PS52 & Christopher Columbus High School. Married to Christine Hindle Verber for 63 years until her passing. His pride and joy in life was his family and the home he and Christine hand built in Ardsley, NY. An avid tennis player, skier, camper, gardener, sailor - he loved the outdoors. In addition to his children, Andrew, Jane and Melissa, their spouses Cathy, Jon and Kevin - he took great pleasure in his grandchildren, Arielle, Ian, Griffin, Riley, Caitlin and great-grandson Jefferson. He was a man of honest integrity whose main ambition was to have a quiet life and a close, happy family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Dobbs Ferry Women's Club June 1 from 2-4pm.



