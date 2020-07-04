Mr. Robert Sepang Hu, of Seremban, Malaysia, died on Friday July 3rd at 6:10am at KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital. He was 73. He is remembered by a generation of Malaysians as a selfless advocate for justice and the rights of racial minorities in an era of heightened racial tensions.







He was born July 24th, 1947 as the third of six children of Mr. Hu Tick Sheng and Mdm. Yu Shook Chin, who had left Jiangsu province during World War II and worked as school principals in Malaysia. He attended Kuo Min Chinese Primary School and St. Paul's Institute in Seremban, before studying political science in Perth, Australia. He took his first jobs working in the hotel and insurance industries. Troubled by the racial injustice he observed while working in the service industries, he resolved to run for office.







Hu first joined the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in 1972. He was elected to the Negeri Sembilan state seat for Sungei Ujong constituency in 1978-1982, Rahang constituency in 1982-1986, and Mambau constituency in 1986-1990. Because of his popularity with the electorate, he was routinely placed last on the speaker lineup at rallies. A talented organizer and charismatic orator, he was simultaneously elected as a federal Member of Parliament for the Rasah federal constituency in Malaysia, from 1986-1990. As a member of the Opposition party, he constantly filled news cycles in the 1980s for his fearless and outspoken advocacy for the forgotten strata of society. In October 1987, he and 105 other members of the Opposition and government dissenters were detained without trial by the government in Operation Lalang ("Weeding Operation"). During this time, they were tortured at an undisclosed location. He was finally released in December 1987.







After his retirement from politics in 1991, he lived a quieter life as he suffered from end-stage kidney disease and diabetes which resulted in the amputation of both legs. Over the years, younger politicians continued to seek him out in his home for advice and mentorship. He was baptized in 2017. He is survived by his wife of five decades, Judy Gan, and three sons, Andrew Hu, Tze Chen Hu, and Shaun Hu; and six grandchildren, Freya Hu, Alfred Hu, Forrest Hu, Anya Hu, Hannah Hu, and Hayley Hu.

