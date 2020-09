Or Copy this URL to Share

LEDERMAN--Serge, beloved husband of Adrienne, dear father of Janine Flammang (Benoit) and Georges (Diane). Loving grandfather of Julie and Audrey Flammang. Dear brother of Liliane Schiff. A man of great integrity, loved deeply by his family and highly respected by his business associates. Interment private. A memorial service will take place at a later date.





