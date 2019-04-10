SEYMOUR ASKIN

ASKIN--Seymour R., Jr., The Advisory Council and staff of Cornell University's Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art wish to express our sorrow over the passing of Seymour R. Askin, Jr. '47, a staunch supporter of the Johnson, Foremost Benefactor to Cornell, and caring friend. Sy's passion for collecting and his enduring love of art and learning drove numerous acts of generosity, transforming our museum through gifts of prints and drawings, support for exhibitions and gallery renovations, and the naming of the Askin Curator of Earlier European and American Art. We extend our deepest sympathies to Sy's family and we are honored to be included in the circle of the many whose lives he touched with kindness, wisdom, and gentle humor.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 10, 2019
