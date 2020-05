Or Copy this URL to Share

BAYEWITCH--Seymour. 95, Lynbrook, NY, formerly of West Hempstead and Chautauqua, NY, on April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Florence; cherished mother of Carol (Barry) Koch and Robert (Eve); devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Respected dentist, lifelong learner, and a model of integrity and honor.





