BERKOWITZ--Seymour, Died peacefully on April 17, 2019 at the age of 94 in Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Brooklyn and Great Neck. Seymour was a proud World War II Veteran in the 3rd Army (Patton's Army) of the 796th Infantry Unit. After the war, he attended CCNY and became a certified public accountant, retiring in 2018. He was predeceased by his wife Helen of 63 years. He is survived by children Marsha (Wayne), Carol (Steven), and Ira (Linda), and grandchildren Benjamin (Kim), Victoria, Alexandra, Zachary, Amanda, and Michael. Funeral services to be held on Sunday, April 21 at 10am at Weinstein Memorial Chapel at 1652 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 3010 Westchester Avenue, Suite 106, Purchase, NY 10577 or online at: online.crohnscolitis foundation.org/Seymour Berkowitz
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2019